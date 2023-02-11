Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 42,599 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MannKind were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,782,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,039,000 after purchasing an additional 136,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 57,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MannKind by 54.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 576,320 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MNKD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

MannKind Stock Up 0.8 %

MNKD opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.