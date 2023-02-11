Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in StoneX Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after buying an additional 50,590 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $104.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

