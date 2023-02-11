Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $257.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.64. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $315.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.45.

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070. 29.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

