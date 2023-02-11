Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -364.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

