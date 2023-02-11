RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $24.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.55.

Shares of RXO opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RXO will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

