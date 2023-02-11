Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,985 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,985 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

