Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.93% of RADCOM worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

RADCOM Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. RADCOM Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

