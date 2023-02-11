Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of TechTarget worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 681,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

TechTarget Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also

