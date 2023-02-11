Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

NYSE:SKT opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKT. Citigroup increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

