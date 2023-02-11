Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 14,255 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,255 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $11,549,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 6.3% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at $5,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 175.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 61.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 56,201 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,684.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,684.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $635,318.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,182 shares of company stock worth $2,822,651. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.87.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

See Also

