Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,857,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 88,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MD stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Stories

