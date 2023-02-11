Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 4,107 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after acquiring an additional 108,051,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,829,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,188,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,084,000 after acquiring an additional 63,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Further Reading

