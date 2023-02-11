PGGM Investments Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 108,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

