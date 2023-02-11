Morgan Stanley Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after buying an additional 511,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after buying an additional 3,209,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Under Armour by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,979,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after buying an additional 861,906 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

