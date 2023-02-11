M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M.D.C. were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

