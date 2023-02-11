Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -364.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

