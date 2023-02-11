Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.66

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 453739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kyndryl by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,497,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

