Griffin Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for NOV in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NOV stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. NOV’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

