First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,581 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

PEB opened at $15.76 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.