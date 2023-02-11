First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVLV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

