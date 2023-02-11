First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter worth $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProPetro by 25.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 2.37.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

