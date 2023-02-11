Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,374.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,374.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,427 shares of company stock worth $7,740,722. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after buying an additional 103,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,913,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Diodes by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,579,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,511,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.