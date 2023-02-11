Charles E. Moran Sells 88,482 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Moran sold 88,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $2,793,376.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

About Intapp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 28.5% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 122,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

