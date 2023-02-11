Charles E. Moran Sells 62,543 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $2,199,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intapp Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of INTA opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $35.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $6,428,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

