Carl C. Icahn Sells 24,045 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 24,045 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,791,896.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,990,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,581,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $150.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $171.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.91.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 36.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 546.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 601,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

