Barclays PLC Buys 2,793 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

