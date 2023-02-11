Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163,982 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $314,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

