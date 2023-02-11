AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $32.00 at Stephens

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AZEK opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in AZEK by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 704,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.