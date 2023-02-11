Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.86. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.09 and its 200-day moving average is $111.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,992,000 after buying an additional 96,489 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,245,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,908,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,251,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.