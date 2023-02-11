Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,700 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $761,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

