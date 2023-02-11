Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -364.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

