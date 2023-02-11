Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $472,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.
Amazon.com stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
