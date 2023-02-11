3,127 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares in the company, valued at $387,661,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $179,793.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares in the company, valued at $387,661,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 452,413 shares of company stock worth $53,352,919 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -128.07, a PEG ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

