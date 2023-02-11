1,692 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $281,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,423,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,213,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 115.8% during the second quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $104.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

