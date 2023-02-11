106,944 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 128.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

Sysco stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

