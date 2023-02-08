Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Castle Biosciences worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,589 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $706.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,072 shares of company stock worth $507,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

