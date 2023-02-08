Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

