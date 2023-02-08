Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 1,781 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

