The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.77. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $118.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Installed Building Products

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

