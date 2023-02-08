The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 989,266 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,785,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 989,266 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Amazon.com worth $2,238,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,681 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.