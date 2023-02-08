The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 989,266 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,785,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 989,266 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Amazon.com worth $2,238,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,681 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
