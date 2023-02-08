The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 152.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

