The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $705,000 Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sonos were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 36.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after buying an additional 1,452,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonos by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,303,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,635,000 after buying an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sonos by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,078,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,579,000 after buying an additional 269,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONO. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.