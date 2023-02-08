The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,434 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,928,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

GoDaddy Trading Up 2.8 %

Insider Activity

GDDY opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,356 shares of company stock worth $787,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

