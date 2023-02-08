TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut TFI International from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.75.

TFII stock opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

