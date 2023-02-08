TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of TFI International from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.75.

TFI International Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 6.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in TFI International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

