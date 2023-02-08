TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.75.

TFI International Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 6.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

