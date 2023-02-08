Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 47.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 329.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $67,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

