Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,799 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

