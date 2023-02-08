Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,799 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.
