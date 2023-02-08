Susquehanna Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $280.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAIA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.94.
Saia Stock Up 0.8 %
Saia stock opened at $296.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.