Susquehanna Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $280.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAIA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.94.

Saia stock opened at $296.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

