Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $140.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

